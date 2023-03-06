Monday, March 6, 2023
Explorer John Rae and the Arctic Return Expedition, March 18

John Rae was one of the greatest Arctic explorers. In 1854, with the help of the indigenous people of the region, Rae discovered both the final link in the first navigable Northwest Passage and the fate of the Franklin expedition.

To learn more about this history, Learning Again in Almonte presents an exciting lecture by arctic adventurer David Reid.  In 2019, he led the Arctic Return a 650km trek recreating Rae’s journey. The purpose of the expedition was to pay tribute to the explorer John Rae, raise awareness of his accomplishments and promote the restoration of his family home in the Orkney Islands. Combining history and discovery, this lecture will appeal to armchair travellers, historians and adventure seekers.

This lecture takes place at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library on Saturday, March 18 at 3:30 pm. Admission by donation.

To reserve your space, register at https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/copy-of-indigenous-realities-2

