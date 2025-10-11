Saturday, October 11, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

‘Backyard Astronomy’ — October 16

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Nature Talk – October...

‘The Fabulous Heartbeats’ — November 8

November 8 is fast approaching! Just a...

For Sale: 2 wood bedframes (single bed)

2 beautiful wood bedframes (single bed), well-made...
Classified AdsFor Sale: 2 wood bedframes (single bed)

For Sale: 2 wood bedframes (single bed)

2 beautiful wood bedframes (single bed), well-made and in excellent condition.

Asking $50 each.

Must pick up in Almonte.

Contact: 613-296-1314

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone