Tuesday, April 5, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Gardening volunteers needed for Food Bank project

The Lanark County Food Bank was gifted with two acres of organic land near Blakeney and use of a barn rent-free for a minimum of an eight-year period from the Dern Family.

In its first year, the Blakeney Project produced more than 18,000 pounds of food and in turn we distributed that to our clients.

Now that gardening season is just around the corner, The Blakeney Project is looking for gardening volunteers for its second season. Tasks such as planting, weeding, watering, pest control, harvesting and winter prep are part of the experience. We are looking for volunteers who are willing to commit to once a week for the duration of the gardening season.  Please see below for an application. Feel free to call the food bank at 613-257-8546 or email lcfb.thehungerstop@gmail.com for questions or more info.

https://lanarkcountyfoodbank.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/v12-garden-volunteer-e-application.pdf

The entire project is managed by volunteers – culled from both the public and clients – donating more than 140 hours per week.

