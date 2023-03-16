Gina Stewart — obituary

STEWART, Regina ‘Gina’ Margaret (née Campbell)

September 1, 1938, Kelowna, B.C. – March 15, 2023, Almonte, O.N.

St. Paul’s Hospital School of Nursing, Class of ’59

Regina Margaret Stewart (née Campbell) passed away on March 15, leaving behind a lifetime of cherished memories that touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. Born on September 1, 1938, in Kelowna, B.C., Regina grew up in Castlegar, B.C., the daughter of Les and Mary Campbell and sister to the late Burton Campbell. Her passion for nursing brought her to St. Paul’s Hospital School of Nursing in Vancouver, where she met her husband, Ron, on a blind date on March 13, 1959. They were married on April 3, 1961, and their journey together lasted 62 years, resulting in two wonderful daughters, Sheila and Rachel, who currently reside in Peterborough, O.N., and Nelson, B.C., respectively, along with their families. Regina was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, always putting others first and spreading joy and kindness wherever she went. She will be especially remembered by her husband Ron as a confidant, friend, and lover. Her passing has left a deep void, but her spirit will live on through the memories and love she shared with all who knew her. Rest easy, Regina, and God bless.

Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Parish, 134 Bridge Street, (Almonte) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11am. Sprint Interment St. Paul’s Anglican Church Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com