September 8, 2023
Goalie needed for 60++ senior men’s league

We are a 60++ senior organized hockey team with 60 players, playing at the Almonte Arena on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

We are looking for a goalie, any sex any age to join us full-time on Thursdays and sparing on Tuesdays occasionally. Any skill level accepted.  No cost and we pay insurance.

This is a non-competitive league and a great bunch of guys that have no expectations of being drafted in the NHL, In other words, lots of fun. Season runs Oct 2nd until mid March.

If interested please contact  Al at al.foubert@gmail.com  or  613-882.2692

