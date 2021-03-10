WILSON, Gordon Lorne

(September 17, 1955 – March 9, 2021)

Gord Wilson of Carleton Place passed away peacefully in his sleep, after thirteen years of struggling with Huntington’s Disease, at Forest Hill Long Term Care Home on Tuesday morning. Father of Angela Porteous. Much loved brother of Lloyd Wilson (Mary) of Kingston, Robert Wilson of Carleton Place and Lorna Affleck (Wayne) of Arnprior. Dear half-brother of Wendy Healey (Carl) of Smiths Falls and Derek Wilson of Ottawa. Predeceased by his parents Lorne and Audrey (nee Portioues) Wilson and sister Nancy Fielding. He will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gord loved hunting, fishing and his old hound dogs. He worked in construction for most of his life, pipeline in Ontario and Alberta. He was the proud owner of Wilson’s Taxi in Carleton Place, the first taxi in Carleton Place to offer twenty-four hour service. Gord’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place. A graveside service for Gord will be held in the Spring at United Cemeteries in Carleton Place. For those wishing to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Huntington’s Society.

