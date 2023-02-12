Monday, February 13, 2023
In Loving Memory of Gordon Edward Hawthorn Peacefully,...

Gordon Hawthorn — obituary

In Loving Memory of Gordon Edward Hawthorn

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Monday, February 6, 2023. Predeceased by wife Ginette Hawthorn, son Shawn Hawthorn, and father Edward Hawthorn. Loving father to Kevin Hawthorn and Laurie MacEachern (Mike Berrigan). Proud grandfather to Shanon and Chance Hawthorn. Devoted son of Margaret Hawthorn. Brother to Helen Brock (Wayne).  Partner to Dely Briones.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3700 Prince of Wales Drive (613-692-1211) on Thursday, February 16 from 2:00 pm until time of Memorial Service in the Chapel at 3:00 pm.

Following the Memorial Service, there will be a gathering and time to share memories and stories at Smoky’s Restaurant, 902 Shefford Road, Gloucester, ON, K1J 6X4

