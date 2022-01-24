Hudson, Graham

It is with great sadness that the family of Graham Hudson announce his peaceful passing at the Ottawa General Hospital on January 22, 2022 in his 89th year. He was the loving and devoted husband and soul mate of the late Kay (nee Snedden) for 59 years. Graham was the son of the late Stuart and Kay Hudson. He was the proud father of Bruce (Elizabeth), Brian (Lynn), Steve (Jane), Dale (Angela) and Donna (Bill) Lemon as well as 13 grandchildren Leigh (Craig), Dana (Alan), Kerin, Sandra, Allison (Eric), Andrew, Sara (Lucas), Melissa, Jared, Cameron, Nicholas, Meg, Ben and great-grandchild Claire. He will be mourned by his sister Gwen (the late Allan) Taylor. Pre-deceased by his sister the late Marion (Trevor) Hawkins and brother-in-law the late Earle (Marilyn) Snedden and he will also be mourned by brother-in-law Sandy (Marion) Snedden and his sister-in-law Beth (Brian) Keating. Graham was a respected member of the Agricultural Community. He was active in the Ottawa Valley Seed Growers, Kemptville College Foundation as a graduate of K.A.S. of 1954. He was also a longtime 4-H Leader and a lifelong member of St. Andrews United Church, Pakenham. Graham especially enjoyed his fraternal affiliations with Mississippi Masonic Lodge no. 147, Maple Granite Royal Arch Chapter, Scottish Rite 32 Degree, Tunis Shriners no. 179 and the Land O’Lakes Shrine Club. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff and friends at Orchard View by the Mississippi for their kindness.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A Private Service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11am. Should you wish to join the funeral by Zoom please e-mail your request to crgamblefuneralhome@bellnet.ca . A Graveside Service and interment will be held in the spring at Pakenham Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com