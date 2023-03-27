Heather Cutts — obituary

Cutts, Heather Iva

March 9, 1942 – March 21, 2023

With sadness, we announce the passing of Heather Iva Cutts (nee McGregor) of Almonte, Ontario on March 21, 2023 at the age of 81 years. She passed peacefully at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital surrounded by her family.

Heather grew up in Ottawa and worked at City Hall where she met her future husband of 58 years, Gerald “Gerry” Cutts. She enjoyed gardening, baking and summers with her family in Prince Edward Island.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Gerry. She was a supportive mother to Stephanie (Marty) and John (Carolyne). She was a proud Nan to Cait, Justin and Mackenzie. Dear sister of Sandy (LeRoy). Sister-in-law of Allen (Cathy), Brian, Linda (Ray), Bobby (Debbie) and Faye (Simon). Her kind, warmhearted personality will be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Heather was predeceased by her parents, James Gilbert McGregor and Olive Iva Wilson and her brother, Ian James McGregor.

For those who wish, donations to the Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Heather’s memory would be appreciated. The family is deeply thankful for the care and attention delivered by the entire Intensive Care Unit.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON) with the visitation starting at 12:00pm and service at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023. A reception will follow.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com