Help support MM’s first Community Pantry

Give What You Can, Take What You Need – George Whitman

This increasingly familiar phrase is resonating throughout communities around the world.

Small acts of kindness build a community’s social foundation and help dispel judgment and prejudice. Throughout Mississippi Mills, there are individuals, community groups and organizations that recognize needs, and work hard to encourage understanding and generosity.

The volunteers at A Meal For All (AMFA) are proud of the contribution they offer to our community through the weekly Breakfast Program, and the collaboration with Lanark County Food Bank’s “A Meal To Go initiative”. Recognizing that there is always a little more to be done, AMFA is thrilled to announce the opening of Mississippi Mills’ first Community Pantry.

With the generous support of The Mississippi Public Library-Almonte Branch and the Mississippi Mills Fire Department, the Community Pantry will open on February 14th at 10:00am in the Almonte Library.

The Community Pantry will provide a place to share shelf-stable food, available to anyone, seven days a week, during Library hours.

Managed by AMFA volunteers, the Community Pantry will receive/distribute donations of basic items such as:

Canned vegetables, soups, tomato sauce, baked beans

Dry pastas

Raman noodles

Plain cereals (i.e.: Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies)

Fruit cups

Healthy granola bars

Personal hygiene items (i.e.: toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary pads)

Dry pet food

All donations should be in non-glass containers, not require refrigeration, and have a valid best-before date.

Donations can be left in the bins on the bottom shelf of the Pantry or brought to the Community Breakfast on Thursdays between 8:30am – 10:30am, at the Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte. For further information on the Community Pantry, or other AMFA initiatives, send a note to hello@amealforall.ca.

If you are in the neighbourhood, please come and discover the Pantry and – Give What You Can, Take What You Need.