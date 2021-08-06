Wooldridge, Holly

Passed away suddenly on August 4, 2021 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Holly

Of Almonte, Ontario. At the age of 66.

Survived by her siblings William, Richard, Hazel and predeceased by her brother Joseph. Donations in memory of Holly may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute. A special thank-you to Martin and Sue Sandford for their care and support.

