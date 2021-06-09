We wished upon a star last night; we doubt it will come true. We asked God to let us have you back for just an hour or two. Although we cannot see you now, we know just where you are. By day you are our sunshine, by night our shining star. You are our guardian angel – this we know is true. We know you are watching over us in everything we do. So today we reach to heaven and blow a gentle kiss to a very dear Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Sister whom we will always love and miss. Forever in our hearts, John, Tammy and Geoff, Curt and Brooke, Chad and Diana, all fifteen grandkids, and Norma. xo