In memoriam — Wayne Giardino
February 15, 2022 - 9:11 am

On Tuesday, February 15, 2021, my beloved husband, our dear father, and loved grandfather, Wayne Giardino, passed away. His memory is our blessing.

Nancy; Nicole, Mark, Ben and Jessica Guthrie; David, Leigh-Anne, Dawson and Owen Giardino.