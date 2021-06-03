The North Lanark Age-Friendly Committee, together with Carebridge Community Support and the Town of Carleton Place, is pleased to introduce the North Lanark Age-Friendly Directory. In this directory you will find valuable information about local programs and services, including health care, volunteer opportunities, recreation and community support groups, and government programs for older adults. It is our hope that this directory will serve as a helpful tool for anyone seeking services and assistance to serve their individual needs or those of a loved one living in North Lanark, including Beckwith, Carleton Place, Lanark Highlands and Mississippi Mills.

What makes this directory so special is that it is for the community, by the community! This directory extends beyond the necessary healthcare supports and services you may need as you age, and really seeks to highlight the smaller, community groups and organizations that make this area such a great place to live. The objective with this directory is to connect people on an individual level, promote local age-friendly businesses, and build community. The directory will include everything from Men’s Sheds to youth centers, to volunteer opportunities for older adults. Are you part of a group and welcome others? Quilters? Bag pipers? Artists? Bicyclists? Ham Radio Club members? Does your group offer volunteer opportunities? The sky is the limit and we want your listing in the directory.

An age-friendly community is a people-friendly community. When our community is comfortable for older adults, it is also comfortable for pregnant women, parents with children in strollers, people with hearing, sight or mobility limitations, people with injuries, etc. The term “age-friendly” was coined in a world-wide study led by the World Health Organization in 2006. Together, we can ensure that the people of our community are connected to the supports, services, businesses, and opportunities that will help them live their best lives.

We want to hear from you! Please have a look at our directory and let us know what’s missing. This directory is a dynamic publication and will always be expanding and evolving, but we can’t do it without you. This is a community resource where individuals, businesses, and organizations alike are responsible for populating the valuable information found inside these pages.

To see the directory, visit the Carebridge Community Support website here: https://www.carebridge.ca/age-friendly-directory

Once you’ve had a good look, please use the following survey to submit your information and claim your free listing: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2M7Z36H

For more information, if you have questions, or if you are interested in advertising in the directory, please contact Jeff Mills (jmills@carebridge.ca) , Jessica Hansen (jhansen@carletonplace.ca) or Daphne Lane (daphne.lane@sympatico.ca).