Munro, John “Jackie” David

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Almonte General Hospital on October 24, 2021.

Jackie

Of Clayton, Ontario, At the age of 77.

Beloved husband for over 52 years to Martha (nee Naugler). Loving father to Tracy Wark (Brent). Proud “Grampy” to Travis (Mackenzie) and Ryan. Son of the late Gilbert and Margaret (nee Foster). Survived by his siblings Gary (the late Eunice), Helen (the late Glenn) James, Jean (Murray) Smith, Doug (Nedda) and predeceased by his brothers Mervyn, Alex, Bert, and his twin brother Jimmy, and predeceased by his sisters Beatrice, Vera, Flossie, Shirley, and Muriel. Remembered by the Naugler family, as well as his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Jackie may be made to the Clayton Community Centre or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to Jackie and Martha’s wonderful neighbours and the nursing staff from the Almonte General Hospital as well as Stacey Munro for their dedicated support. As per Jackie’s wishes a private family service will be held at a later date.

