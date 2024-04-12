Friday, April 12, 2024
ObituariesJames Box -- obituary

James Box — obituary

Box, James Brian

Peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Monday, April 08, 2024 at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Tracie Box. Loving father of Derek, Ashley, and Darcy (Kayla). Forever missed by his grandchildren Addison, Tyson, Ryder, Gabriel, Emmett, and Isla-May. Survived by his mother Lillian Camelon, his step-father Keith Camelon, and his sister Sandy Harris. Predeceased by his father Arthur Dunslow and his grandson Braydon. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

