Morrison, James Harvey

Passed away at the Carleton Place Hospital on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the age of 95, after a short illness. James was predeceased by his wife Joy Bernice Currie. Devoted father to Elaine (the late John) and Brenda (Bill). Beloved grandfather to Lindsay (Isaac), Chris (Jacqueline), Ryan and Krista. Beloved great grandfather to Cohen, Porter, Richmond and Norah. James enjoyed good health and independence until the age of 92, when he moved into the Carleton Place Terrace. The family wishes to thank Terrace staff for their care and kindness.

Private arrangements have been made with the

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com