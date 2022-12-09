Jeff Mills retires from long career in community development

A Visionary and a Doer

Jeff Mills says that when you see inequities, it’s hard to walk by. And he never does. This month, Jeff is retiring after a long career in community development and 16 years at Carebridge Community Support. But of course, we all know that this isn’t really farewell. Jeff will never stop supporting our community through his caring nature and good work. And we are all thankful for that!

Jeff’s community roots are deep. His father and mentor Stan Mills was a founding member of the Almonte Community Development Cooperation (which evolved into Mills Community Support and then Carebridge). Jeff served on the Board, including as Board Chair for two years, and later joined the Carebridge team.

Community volunteer Lorne Heslop has worked hand-in-hand with Jeff on many projects: “Jeff was a student of community development. He discovered and networked with the best leaders in the field. He encouraged as many people as possible around him to learn with him. I was lucky enough to be a student with him and under him.”

“Jeff Mills has touched so many in our community,” adds Mississippi Mills mayor Christa Lowry. “People like Jeff are rare; both a visionary and doer, he dreams of what can be then finds practical ways to make it happen. In so many ways, his leadership, community building and heart has shaped what Mississippi Mills is today.”

Carebridge CEO Rob Eves agrees: “Jeff is there to support everyone who comes through our doors. He truly lives Carebridge’s values, doing whatever he can for each person he meets. We are so grateful to have had him on our team for so many years. He will be missed.”

Jeff has spearheaded many initiatives – too many to mention – from getting NBA support for a new basketball court to creating community gardens and county-wide programs for Seniors such as Vial of Life and Get a Grip, to the Mississippi Mills Together pandemic response. Most recently, he led the planning for the creation of the Almonte Wellness Trail.

Jeff says he is still working on a few projects, including a memorial splash pad. In 1965, there was a devastating fire in a part of Almonte that had no running water and no fire hydrant nearby. Four children died. “We need to tell the story of the fire and those young children,” says Jeff. “It galvanized our community to create awareness and support for investment in safe, affordable housing in Almonte. One can draw a direct line from the origin of Carebridge back to that fire.”

Jeff stresses that he doesn’t do anything on his own and that a good team of staff and caring citizens makes everything easier. “I think it’s natural to try and leave the world in a better place,” he sums up. “Great people work at Carebridge and it’s nice that we can share a laugh while still doing serious work. I know that will continue.”

So do we – with Jeff always helping nearby! Thanks Jeff!