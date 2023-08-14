Jim Lowry — obituary

Lowry, James ‘Jimmy’, George

February 28, 1932 – August 12, 2023

Loving husband, father, grandfather, farmer and community man left us peacefully with his daughter by his side on August 12th, 2023.

Son of the late Edna & Hollie Lowry. Jim leaves behind his beloved wife Sandra (nee Stephens) to whom he would have been married 53 years on August 15th. Proud children Bonnie (Jason) Lowry Bagshaw, and Neil (Heidi). Charming grandpa of Isabel, Finley, Euan, Mason, Rhys, & MacPherson. Survived by his oldest brother Bill (Pam) of Toronto. Predeceased by his brother Bert (Dorothy), Gordon (Blanche), Donald (May) David (Lois-surviving). Cherished uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Born in 1932 on the ninth line of Ramsay, Jim continued to live there for the rest of his years until health had him retire to the Almonte Fairview Manor at the age 90. His body offered him challenges, which he overcame and showed that “I can’t”, was never an option. Following in his parents’ footsteps, Jim was dedicated to giving back to the community. Some of the organizations he served included Lanark Mutual Insurance Company, Lanark County Plowmen’s’ Association, Almonte General Hospital Board, North Lanark Agricultural Society, North Lanark Historical Society, as a Ramsay Township Councillor, Deputy Reeve and Reeve and on Mississippi Mills Council for a combination of 29 years.

Jim was a quiet, compassionate gentleman, willing to lend a hand or an ear to anyone. His smile, quick wit and humour brightened the days of many. Faith, patience and an appreciation of life gave him grace and strength every day.

A special thank you to the Dialysis Unit at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital and the staff of the Almonte Fairview Manor for their kind and compassionate care.

Friends may call at the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home at 127 Church St, Almonte on Wednesday, August 16th from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be held in the Community Presbyterian Church at 111 Church Street, Almonte on Thursday, August 17th at 1 pm. Interment with his brothers and parents at the Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital-Fairview Manor Foundation or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation (Dialysis).

