Stickley, Joseph (Joe)

August 7, 1936 – June 12, 2021

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Leroy Stickley, on the morning of Saturday, June 12, 2021. He passed at the age of 84 in the Almonte General Hospital, Rosamond Wing.

Predeceased by his incredible wife, Kiyoko Matsubara.

Survived by his four sons; Raymond, Charles, Carl and Paul Stickley. Proud grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Nicole, Matthew, Jesse and Virginia Stickley. Joe was a fun, generous, joke cracking and whiskey/scotch loving man. He will be fondly remembered in all of his friend’s and family’s hearts. Everyone who remembers Joe is asked to celebrate his life by raising a glass in his memory. He will be greatly missed.

