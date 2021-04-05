Robitaille, John George

(Former owner of John’s Taxi)

March 14, 1947 – April 3, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce John’s peaceful passing on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Fairview Manor in Almonte. Loving and proud father of Christine and Robert Robitaille. Cherished and devoted “poppy” of grandson, Colton. John will also be missed by his former wife and friend, Wilma Robitaille.

John is survived by his sisters, Lola, Jean and Betty and predeceased by his parents, Gordon Robitaille and Crystal Cole, as well as his siblings, Ethel, Durell, Harold, Dwayne, Rickey, Campbell, Donald and Dorothy.

We, John’s family, wish to thank Dr Rossi and the staff of the Maple Grove Unit at the Fairview Manor for their commitment to John’s care and wellbeing and for the continuous support. And, many thanks to Josh Gamble for all of his guidance and support during this difficult time.

Private interment will be held at the Auld Kirk Cemetery in Almonte at a later date. Please honour John’s life with an act of kindness.

