Join the Good Food Box program

Are you feeling the pinch of higher grocery prices? Then you just might be interested in joining the Good Food Box Program. This program is designed to encourage folks to consume the daily recommended number of fruits & veggies by providing these items at WHOLESALE prices.

Here’s how it works: each month, we purchase directly from the wholesaler and sell these fruits and vegetables back to you at the same wholesale prices paid. The fresh food is organized into a bag for just $27. The selection may change depending on the season but the quality & price always remains the same – fresh and first class! You will be asked to etransfer your payment & be given instructions when and where to pick up your bag in Almonte.

Many other communities throughout Ontario and across Canada have adopted this service and you are invited to join! It is available to everyone and is an excellent way to save on time and your grocery bill! No membership required. Orders taken each month by the first 25 people who respond.

Need more information, have questions, or are ready to sign up? Contact Carolyn at cklickermann70@gmail.com