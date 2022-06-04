Join the team at Union Hall!

The Union Hall Community Centre, a Registered Charitable Organization owned by the community, relies on a small Board of Directors and a number of dedicated volunteers who share the administration and upkeep of the hall. With increasing use and interest in this community hub, it’s time to expand this group to include more of the many people in the area who enjoy hosting or attending events there. Do you have even a little bit of time to share your talents and expertise to help keep the hall going? Here are some of the interesting things you might be able to help us with:

Maintenance, repairs, lawn mowing, supervising cleaning

Hall bookings

Posting messages on sign

Helping with community events, including food preparation

Helping with hall-sponsored concerts or other happenings

Publicity/Communications

Managing Facebook page

Coordinating the creation of a web site

Rounding up old Union Hall records and arranging for permanent disposition at local archives or museum

Fundraising – grants, building relationships with local businesses, craft sales

Finances/bookkeeping (learn from a pro!)

Board of Directors (attend 10-12 meetings per year; provide input on hall business; pitch in according to your abilities and time available)

Volunteer Coordinator!

For more information on possible volunteer opportunities, contact Linda Camponi, 613-256-2277, camponi@storm.ca.