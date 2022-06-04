Join the team at Union Hall!

The Union Hall Community Centre, a Registered Charitable Organization owned by the community, relies on a small Board of Directors and a number of dedicated volunteers who share the administration and upkeep of the hall. With increasing use and interest in this community hub, it’s time to expand this group to include more of the many people in the area who enjoy hosting or attending events there. Do you have even a little bit of time to share your talents and expertise to help keep the hall going? Here are some of the interesting things you might be able to help us with:
- Maintenance, repairs, lawn mowing, supervising cleaning
- Hall bookings
- Posting messages on sign
- Helping with community events, including food preparation
- Helping with hall-sponsored concerts or other happenings
- Publicity/Communications
- Managing Facebook page
- Coordinating the creation of a web site
- Rounding up old Union Hall records and arranging for permanent disposition at local archives or museum
- Fundraising – grants, building relationships with local businesses, craft sales
- Finances/bookkeeping (learn from a pro!)
- Board of Directors (attend 10-12 meetings per year; provide input on hall business; pitch in according to your abilities and time available)
- Volunteer Coordinator!
For more information on possible volunteer opportunities, contact Linda Camponi, 613-256-2277, camponi@storm.ca.