Just Good Compost receives a flurry of media attention

News is getting out about Just Good Compost, our local door to door composting service. Within the same week, both CBC and CTV reached out to do stories and interviews with the founder, Will Affleck. As a result, two segments appeared on local Ottawa television news, one appeared on CBC radio’s All in a Day, and another, which was posted to CBC Online, went national. According to Affleck, the response has been overwhelming: “We have heard from people across Canada and even internationally, as far away as Ghana and Belize. It appears that we have stumbled across something quite unique”. You can find links to the different stories below.