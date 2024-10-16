Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Bring your leaves to Community Compost Composers

It’s that time of year again! Starting...

The Wizard is… Odd?!

What happens when a father and daughter...

Still tickets for Lynne Hanson at Union Hall!

Once again, Union Hall is proud to...
LivingJust Good Compost receives a flurry of media attention

Just Good Compost receives a flurry of media attention

News is getting out about Just Good Compost, our local door to door composting service. Within the same week, both CBC and CTV reached out to do stories and interviews with the founder, Will Affleck. As a result, two segments appeared on local Ottawa television news, one appeared on CBC radio’s All in a Day, and another, which was posted to CBC Online, went national. According to Affleck, the response has been overwhelming: “We have heard from people across Canada and even internationally, as far away as Ghana and Belize. It appears that we have stumbled across something quite unique”. You can find links to the different stories below.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone