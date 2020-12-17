The Hub and Rebound are proud to announce our new online shopping experience at Shop.TheHubRebound.com.

Like many businesses, we have had to find innovative ways to serve our community during COVID-19. With the support of the Government of Canada, our new online store has launched as part of the Investment Readiness Program to help small businesses find new ways to sustain themselves.

How does it work?

All of the items you see on Shop.TheHubRebound.com have been selected by our staff and volunteers for the online store based on quality, brand, and trends. Currently, these items are not on display in our shop and are only available online.

Once you have completed your purchase, you can stop by to pick up your order on Monday and Saturdays from 9am-4pm or send us an email at support@thehubrebound.com to coordinate a convenient time.

Our online inventory will grow over the coming days so check us out online and enjoy The Hub and Rebound from the comfort of home.

With thanks to the #IRProgram thanks to new GoC funding

@CommFdnsCanada @communityfoundationX