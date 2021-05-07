Blackburn, Kathryn Ida

Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, May 7 2021 at the age of 75 years. Daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Manchester. Beloved wife of Stuart Blackburn and pre-deceased husband Gilbert. Loving mother of Brent Blackburn, Cynthia Blackburn, Jennifer Coombe. Cherished grandmother of Mackenzie and Zachary Coombe and Jacob and Brandon Blackburn. Donations can be made to Carleton Place Memorial Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com