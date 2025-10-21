Kathy Brum — obituary

With both sadness and joy in remembrance, we honour the life of Kathryn Patricia Brum, née Sheedy, formerly Pugsley, who passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the age of 84.

Kathy was predeceased by her first husband, Andrew “Andy” Pugsley, her second husband, Lawrence “Larry” Brum and her brothers, Lawrence “Lorne” (Theresa), Bill “Willy” (Betty), and Vincent (Mona). Her story continues through her daughters, Pamela (Roger) and Wendy (Dwayne), and through Kylee (Ryan), whom she cherished as a daughter. It also continues through her beloved grandchildren Liam (Joel), Zach (Kaylie), Kate (Neil), Carter, Owen, and Myles, who was adored as a grandson, along with her precious great-granddaughter, Harper. Kathy’s memory will also be carried on by her adoring siblings Marion (Ken), Mike (Carol), Margaret (the late Donald), Helen (Ernie), Alma (Sandy), and Elva (Brian). She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Born March 12, 1941, Kathy grew up on a family farm in Bissett Creek (Ottawa Valley) with her 9 siblings. During her school years, when she wasn’t running around the farm, she helped out at the family-run service station and restaurant. She enjoyed sliding in the wintertime and picking wild berries in the summer sun. Shortly after moving to Kingston in 1960 to take part in a three-year nursing program, Kathy’s efforts and dedication earned her the “Most Improved” nursing cap.

Kathy’s life was marked by two great loves. She met her late first husband, Andy Pugsley, on a blind date in London (Ontario) one cold February evening in 1964. Together they welcomed two daughters—Pam in 1967 and Wendy in 1972—and began a family life in which Kathy’s formidable strength and perseverance carried them through.

Alongside raising her girls, she was deeply committed to her nursing career. Starting as a floor nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, she advanced to intensive care, then specialized in dialysis. Later, at the former Pembroke Civic Hospital, she was entrusted with setting up and managing a new ICU before moving into administration, where she rose to become head assistant to the hospital’s chief executive, a role she excelled in with great enthusiasm and skill. She was blessed with a successful and fulfilling nursing career, one she often said she stumbled into by chance, but it was clear to all who knew her that this calling had found her.

In the late 1980s, Kathy’s path crossed with her late second husband, Larry, while working at the Pembroke Civic Hospital. What began with a coffee invitation blossomed into a marriage in May 1992. Tragically, their time together was short, as Larry passed away later that year on Christmas Day. True to her nature, Kathy did all she could to save him in those final moments—a testament to her compassion, strength, and uncompromising devotion.

In 2013, Kathy moved to Almonte to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. She was blessed to find a sisterhood in her neighbours Lorna, Jackie, and Marnie—friends and travel companions whose friendship brought her great joy. From New York City in 2015 to Spain in 2017, their shared adventures, dinner dates, and backyard gatherings enriched her life, and she valued every friend, old and new, who was part of her story.

To Kathy, life’s purpose was simple yet profound: do your best, help others, and when given the power to change lives—use it. Her life was a tribute to these principles, lived fully and shared generously with all around her.

Kathryn spent her final day surrounded by her children and grandchildren, with pizza and a big win by the Toronto Blue Jays, her favourite baseball team. She took her final breath at 10:10 pm at the Almonte General Hospital, lovingly cared for by Dr. Karen Turcotte and compassionate nursing staff, while comforted by Pam, Roger, Wendy and Dwayne. Kathryn was known, cherished, and deeply loved by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at Kathryn’s home on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. All are welcome to stop by and share stories in remembrance of Kathryn. Those who would like further information are welcome to reach out to Pam and Wendy at COLforKathryn@gmail.com.

As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Lanark County Interval House or the Lanark County Food Bank.

“I’ve had a great life… a great life.” – K. Brum, September 2025