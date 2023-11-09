Lanark County’s Community Safety and Well-Being Plan Survey: Closes tomorrow!

From the Office of the Mayor

November 9, 2023

Do you feel safe in our community?

Do you feel like you belong?

Can you access the services you need?

Lanark County’s Community Safety and Well-being Plan was completed before the pandemic – and a lot has changed! It’s time for an update. If you are concerned about Community Safety and Well-Being in Mississippi Mills or Lanark County, please participate in this anonymous survey.

The anonymous survey has 50 questions and is divided into several sections, including Demographics, Health, Affordability and Quality of Life, Violence Against Persons, and Preliminary Risk Areas. It will take about 20 minutes to complete (it took me 12 minutes) and closes TOMORROW Friday, November 10. The survey can be accessed here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CSWBCommunitySurvey

For those who aren’t familiar with the Community Safety & Well-Being Plan, here are some details. Lanark County’ plan is community-driven, and the advisory committee consists of local people representing:

health/mental health

education

justice

victim services

Indigenous communities

social services/housing

community services

youth

local government

Some of the community work resulting from the plan since it began in 2019 includes:

Mobile Crisis Response Team

Lanark County Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Lanark County’s Homelessness Response Team (including a Housing Based Case Manager)

Victim Advocate position

Inclusive Voices video series

See It Name It Change It campaign.

Virtual or in-person mental health services for adult and child/youth

Training opportunities for agencies: trauma-informed care, applied suicide intervention skills, and anti-racism/anti-oppression

Planet Youth Lanark County established and proceeding with student surveys and community goal setting

Advocacy with provincial government regarding mental health and addictions services and intimate partner violence from support of Lanark County and local municipalities

Supportive housing projects in partnership with Lanark County Interval House and Community Support and Carebridge

Lanark County Community Paramedicine program expanded to support more seniors and vulnerable individuals in their homes, which has helped to reduce 9-1-1 calls

Partnership between Plenty Canada and Upper Canada District School Board for Indigenous culture training.

For more on the Lanark County Community Safety & Well-Being Plan, please visit

www.mississippimills.ca/en/municipal-hall/community-safety-well-being.aspx

Thanks for being part of positive steps for our community’s safety and well-being.

Sincerely,

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills