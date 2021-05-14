Laws-Lepage, Nancy

(nee Kouwenberg)

October 15, 1946 – May 13, 2021

With great sadness, our mother, Nancy Laws-Lepage (nee Kouwenberg), passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Moe (2017) and survived by her children, Derek (Anne), Byron and Samantha as well as grandchildren Isabelle (Melissa), Taylor (Spencer), Gabriel and Grant; and her border collies, Topsy and Turvy; all of whom were a great joy to Nana.

Also survived by sisters-in-law, Margaret (Arjen-2015), Colleen (Hans-2020) and brothers Harold (Lorraine), Gordon (Elaine), Bart (Daphne) and John (Lisa) and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by brothers, David (2018) and George.

—

Weep not for me my family, friends, colleagues, clients; I have lived a most incredible life having traveled to Europe 7 times to explore Paris, Toulouse, Andorra, Monte Carlo, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, den Haag, and many smaller places in between. I have played golf in Tucson, Arizona for a number of years during 6-week vacations and have seen the Grand Canyon, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose, Roswell, New Mexico, the Alamo, Graceland (on an actual birthday of Elvis Presley ( the number of wreaths and mementos from all over the world was unbelievable), Washington DC (the Vietnam Memorial is not to be missed), West Palm Beach, Sarasota and many points in between. Driving through America allows one to see such different landscapes and meet so many interesting people.

The very best surprise in my life was the reunion with my son Derek, who I had given up for adoption many years ago and who happened to call my brother, Gordon, in BC in December, 2011. We passed many emails back and forth until May of 2012 when I finally got to meet him in person and we both feel very blessed to have made contact, both his family and mine.

My career as an Estates Administrator has been extremely gratifying in being able to assist people at their time of loss or assisting them in preparation for the final farewell. My gratitude to my many mentors and friends, G E Beament, James Warren York, Jr., William T. Green, Bernard J. Manton and last but not least, Thomas Windle. My life was richer for having known all of you.

I would be remiss in not mentioning the many friends who have supported me during this journey; some of who have been with me through good and bad and some who have become very dear friends in the last few years; all of whom have made a difference in my life.

At my request, there will be no funeral service. A private family internment will take place at the Farm when the weather co-operates.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation would be appreciated.

