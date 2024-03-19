Lena Glasbergen — obituary

Glasbergen, Lena (Leny)

August 12, 1933 – March 17, 2024

Lena passed away peacefully at Almonte General Hospital surrounded by her much-adoring family at the age of 90 years.

Lena was the wife (47 years) of the late Arie Jan (Harry) Glasbergen (1999) and was immensely proud of her two girls Margaret (Joe) Lee and Corry (late Patrick) O’Neil. Adored Oma of Kyle and Andrea Lee and Elliott and Whitney Lee. Fun-loving Oma Leny to Skylar, Mariyka, Chloe, Naomi, Hunter and Viola.

Dear sister of the late Cornelis (Bep) Visser and Johanna (late Harry) Versnel, Marina (late Jan) Dubbledam, Hans (Margriet) Visser and Jannie (Wim) DeJoode and sister in law to Dith Glasbergen.

Mom moved to Canada from Holland at the age of 20 years and was very proud of her Dutch heritage. She lived in Oshawa for many years before moving to Almonte 10 years ago. Mom delighted in sharing her memories and many photos. She also loved to entertain others and always made everyone feel welcome. Mom was an avid gardener at her home in Oshawa and continued while at Orchard View. Mom will be remembered for her kindness, caring ways and wonderful smiles.

A memorial visitation will take place at Gamble’s Funeral Home (Almonte) Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 1-2 pm followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. Cremation has taken place. At Lena’s request her ashes will be interred with her husband’s at Oshawa Thorton Cemetery. An Oshawa memorial will take place there at a later date.

In memory of Lena memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimers Society.

Lena’s family extends a special thanks to the 2nd-floor staff of Almonte General Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion shown to her and her family. We also want to thank everyone at Orchard View by the Mississippi for their loving kindness and care of mom. Thanks for the many fun-filled memories created by Michael, Julie and others.

