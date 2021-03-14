These titles are suggested by Mississippi Mills Public Library staff to support those who have children asking about COVID-19 and our world, and also for patrons looking for more information themselves or have an interest in this topic.

ADULT NON-FICTION

Ten lessons for a post-pandemic world, by Fareed Zakaria

Pandemic survival: it’s why you’re alive, by Ann Love

And we came outside and saw the stars again: writers from around the world on COVID-19, by Ilan Stavans

Neglected no more: the urgent need to improve the lives of Canada’s elders in the wake of a pandemic, by André Picard

Be kind, be calm, be safe: four weeks that shaped a pandemic, by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Alone Together: love, grief, and comfort in the time of COVID-19, by Jennifer Haupt

Field Notes from a pandemic: a journey through a world suspended, by Ethan Lou

Understanding COVID-19 & World leaders during COVID-19, both by Douglas Hustad

The Spread of COVID-19 & Flattening the Curve, both by Martha London

Frontline Heroes & The Economic Impact of COVID-19, both by Emily Hudd

COVID-19: the greatest cover up in history – from Wuhan to the White House, by Dylan Howard

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

When the World Feels Like a Scary Place: Essential Conversations for Anxious parents & worried kids, by Abigail Gerwitz, PhD (Includes how to talk to kids about COVID-19)

What the kids did: stories of kindness and invention in the time of COVID-19, by Erin Silver

Colds, the flu, and other infections, by Angela Royston

ADULT FICTION

Pandemic, by Robin Cook

A song for the dark times, by Ian Rankin

Songs for the End of the World, by Saleema Nawaz

Lockdown, by Peter May

The pull of the stars, by Emma Donoghue

As bright as heaven, by Susan Meissner

Together, apart, stories by Erin A. Craig and many others (YA – young adult fiction)

JUNIOR FICTION

Like the willow tree, by Lois Lowry (Spanish flu pandemic of 1918)

If I die before I wake: the flu epidemic diary of Fiona Macgregor, by Jean Little (Spanish flu pandemic of 1918)

Don’t stand so close to me, by Eric Walters

STORY/PICTURE BOOKS (some on anxiety, some COVID specific)

A feel better book for little worriers, by Holly Brochmann

Dog biscuit, by Helen Cooper

Beware the monster! by Michael Escoffier

Whimsy’s heavy things, by Julie Kraulis

Great truck rescue, by Jon Scieszka

The kiss box, by Bonnie Verburg

Heroes wear masks: Elmo’s super adventure, by Lillian Jane

Mama, don’t go! by Rosemary Wells

Alone together: a tale of friendship and hope, by Julia Seal

We Wear Masks, by Marla Lesage

