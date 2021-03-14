These titles are suggested by Mississippi Mills Public Library staff to support those who have children asking about COVID-19 and our world, and also for patrons looking for more information themselves or have an interest in this topic.
ADULT NON-FICTION
Ten lessons for a post-pandemic world, by Fareed Zakaria
Pandemic survival: it’s why you’re alive, by Ann Love
And we came outside and saw the stars again: writers from around the world on COVID-19, by Ilan Stavans
Neglected no more: the urgent need to improve the lives of Canada’s elders in the wake of a pandemic, by André Picard
Be kind, be calm, be safe: four weeks that shaped a pandemic, by Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alone Together: love, grief, and comfort in the time of COVID-19, by Jennifer Haupt
Field Notes from a pandemic: a journey through a world suspended, by Ethan Lou
Understanding COVID-19 & World leaders during COVID-19, both by Douglas Hustad
The Spread of COVID-19 & Flattening the Curve, both by Martha London
Frontline Heroes & The Economic Impact of COVID-19, both by Emily Hudd
COVID-19: the greatest cover up in history – from Wuhan to the White House, by Dylan Howard
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
When the World Feels Like a Scary Place: Essential Conversations for Anxious parents & worried kids, by Abigail Gerwitz, PhD (Includes how to talk to kids about COVID-19)
What the kids did: stories of kindness and invention in the time of COVID-19, by Erin Silver
Colds, the flu, and other infections, by Angela Royston
ADULT FICTION
Pandemic, by Robin Cook
A song for the dark times, by Ian Rankin
Songs for the End of the World, by Saleema Nawaz
Lockdown, by Peter May
The pull of the stars, by Emma Donoghue
As bright as heaven, by Susan Meissner
Together, apart, stories by Erin A. Craig and many others (YA – young adult fiction)
JUNIOR FICTION
Like the willow tree, by Lois Lowry (Spanish flu pandemic of 1918)
If I die before I wake: the flu epidemic diary of Fiona Macgregor, by Jean Little (Spanish flu pandemic of 1918)
Don’t stand so close to me, by Eric Walters
STORY/PICTURE BOOKS (some on anxiety, some COVID specific)
A feel better book for little worriers, by Holly Brochmann
Dog biscuit, by Helen Cooper
Beware the monster! by Michael Escoffier
Whimsy’s heavy things, by Julie Kraulis
Great truck rescue, by Jon Scieszka
The kiss box, by Bonnie Verburg
Heroes wear masks: Elmo’s super adventure, by Lillian Jane
Mama, don’t go! by Rosemary Wells
Alone together: a tale of friendship and hope, by Julia Seal
We Wear Masks, by Marla Lesage
Please contact the Mississippi Mills Public Library to reserve these or other titles for contactless pick up: almontelib@missmillslibrary.com or 613-256-1037
pakenhamlib@missmillslibrary.com or 613-624- 5306