Holland, Lilli

Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Lilli (nee Voss)

Of Almonte, Ontario. At the age of 81.

Beloved wife to Michael for almost 60 years. And mother to Phoebe (Morgan Pickering) and Tanya (Gord Teskey). Proud “Oma” to Darby Munro (Kirsten Wood), Erika and Emma. Remembered by her relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Lilli may be made to the Almonte General Hospital. A special thank-you to Dr. Heather Abramenko, nurses and psw’s for their care and support. The Holland family would like to extend a gracious thank-you to Kellie Gallipeau for all her love and support.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com