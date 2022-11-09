Linda Souter — obituary

Souter, Linda Franklyn Souter

November 16, 1930 – October 27, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Souter at Fairview Manor Nursing Home in Almonte on October 27, 2022. Linda was in her 93rd year. She is predeceased by her husband Peter, son Christopher, grandson Braedon and brother George Palmer. Linda will be greatly missed by her daughter Lynn Carss (predeceased Mark Thomas), son Richard (predeceased Jennifer), grandchildren Chelsea Carss (Nicholas), Caitlin Carss (Dan), Quinn Perks (John), greatgrandchildren Sophie, Adeline, and Alex.

Linda was born to Pixie and Leo Palmer in Montreal where she grew up and graduated with a BA from McGill University. Having moved to Ottawa with her parents, Linda and her mother were returning on the train from a Thanksgiving weekend shopping expedition when fate played a hand. A newly arrived British mining engineer, Peter Souter joined them in the dining car. Linda and Peter were married two years later and made their home in Sudbury, Ontario raising their three children Lynn, Chris, and Richard. In 1982 they moved to Ottawa and split their time between Ottawa and their condo at Mont Tremblant. They shared a loving marriage for over 60 years. Linda was equally adept at sewing tailormade clothes, cooking gourmet meals, swooping down a ski hill, teaching swimming to children with disabilities, and acting as first mate on a sailboat. Linda’s values of the importance of family, giving back to the community, advocating for women and children throughout the world were a guiding light for her children and grandchildren.

A major focus in Linda’s life was her advocacy for women and children through her years with both the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) and the International Federation of University Women (IFUW).

“I dream of a world where the daughters of our children and their children’s children will be valued for who they are and who they can be; where they will be free to laugh, to play, to explore, to study and learn so they can reach their potential; where they can grow to womanhood in homes and communities where they are free from fear, discrimination, violence and war.” Linda Souter

This lyrical statement eloquently expresses the philosophy of Linda’s drive to champion rights for women through CFUW and IFUW for more than three decades. With clear vision, energy and inspired leadership, Linda gave thousands of Canadian women an articulate voice and later gave that same voice to women of the 71 national affiliated associations that then comprised the IFUW.

The family is forever grateful for the loving care that the staff of Fairview Manor provided Linda over the last years of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2023 when we can come together to honor and remember all Linda contributed to her family and the world at large.

Donations in memory of Linda can be made to The CFUWCharitableTrust.ca, Linda Souter Humanities Award or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Condolences & Tributes:

www.crgamble.com