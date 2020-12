Tracey Brown sends this note:

Our grandson, Otis Prescott, has raised $1000 for CHEO by selling his unique art pieces. He now has 10 other orders and can potentially raise up to $3,000.

CTV News report: https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2109329&binId=1.1164511

Online story: https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/mobile/portraits-of-love-a-6-year-old-artist-creates-canvases-of-compassion-to-support-kids-in-hospital-1.5246616