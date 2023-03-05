Marian Elgood — obituary

ELGOOD (nee Atkinson)

Marian Joyce

Born: July 9, 1935

Died: March 1, 2023

After a well-lived life Marian was called home from her residence at Orchard View by the Mississippi in Almonte. Pre-deceased by her husband Jack, she will be lovingly remembered by her three children and their spouses Jane (Hugh) MacDonald, Richard (Cory Veenhof) and David (Andrea) and her eight much-loved grandchildren Jennifer, Peter, Zachary, Jake, Jessi, Dawson, Ty and Ava. Born in England, Marian graduated from the Froebel Institute (University of London) as an educator. After emigrating to Canada in 1967, Marian briefly taught Kindergarten and then went on to be the director of the Almonte Nursery School for many years. Marian gave a lifetime of service to organizations including: CSSM (where she met Jack), the United Church of Canada, Girl Guides of Canada (who awarded her The Medal of Merit), and the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Knitting, needlework and quilting were among her many creative hobbies, and she cherished her time and friendships as one of the original ‘Almonte Crazy Quilters’. When Jack retired they shared a passion for hunting down antiques and curiosities and spent years trading their wares in Almonte and Pakenham. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care of all the staff at Orchard View during her residence. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place this coming summer. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com