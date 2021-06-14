Ritchie, Samuel “Mark”

(January 5th 1964 – June 9th 2021)

It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Samuel “Mark” Ritchie at the age of 57 years. He passed away peacefully in hospice care with his son by his side.

Born in Almonte, Ontario, Mark was a long-time resident of B.C. He lived life to the fullest and wore many hats including DJ, Mechanic, Long Haul Trucker, Volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic, but his lifelong passion was electronics and radio communications.

Son of the late Samuel “Ross” Ritchie and the late Ghislaine Ritchie (née Gervais), Mark is survived by his daughter Nickole Gordon (Logan), granddaughter Bria, son Samuel Ritchie (Jesslynn), grandson Lincoln, Mark’s fiancée Tammy Deschamps and his sisters Lucy Garvin (Dave), Rita Wright (J.R.), and Karen Lawrence (Pete).

A celebration of life will be held in B.C. at a future date.

As expressions of sympathy in Mark’s memory, please consider a donation to your local hospice care unit.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com