Smithson, Mary Margaret

Peacefully in the Arnprior Hospital on July 9, 2021.

Mary (nee McCartney)

of Pakenham, Ontario, age 81 years.

Beloved wife of the late Harvey Smithson. Loving mother of Wanda (Bob Dowdall), James, and Alexander (Linda). Dear grandmother to Lacey, Chelsea (Jerry), and Scott Dowdall as well as Steven. Cherished “Gigi” of Rhett, Kennedi, Addison and great-grandma to Sophie and Liam. Survived by her sister Edith Foley and sister-in-law Shirley McCartney and many nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Arnprior Regional Health or CHEO. A private family visitation and service will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 with interment to follow at St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery (Pakenham, ON.)

