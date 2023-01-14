Mary Turner — obituary

Saturday, January 14, 2023
Turner (nee Greene), Mary Olive

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on January 11th 2023 at Orchard View by the Mississippi. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years Allan, daughter Debbie (Renato), pre-deceased by her son Doug, loving and fun grandma to Jordan (Sabrina) & momma to her 4th-floor family. Special thank you to the outstanding staff at Orchard View for their care and compassion. A private celebration will be held in her memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Almonte Hospital/Fairview Manor would be appreciated.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

