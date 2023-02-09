Thursday, February 9, 2023
Men’s Shed seeks donations for pre-school items

We were asked by CP Day Care (Pre-School) to produce some items that would help their young children (ages 2-4) learn some important motor and knowledge-building skills.   Attached are some pictures and comments that were sent back to us.  Most were made with surplus items that hang around most small shops never quite getting used up.

Do you have any such items at your house?  Let us know as we are going to prepare a few more small challenges.

You have to think like a 4-year-old!!

Call Bob (613) 256-1625,  Text (613) 257-9497, or Email <bdickson@storm.ca>

