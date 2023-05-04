Message from the Mayor: May 6 ‘Imagine Conference’

Imagine Conference – Learn | Inspire | Act

Women’s Health, Violence Against Women, Intimate Partner Abuse and Human Trafficking are issues that no community is immune to – our own included. They may be in our own homes or hiding behind closed doors. That’s why I’m so grateful to What Now Lanark County for bringing the “Imagine Conference” to the Almonte Civitan Hall this Saturday, May 6th from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

The Imagine Conference will not only tackle these issues, which can often be difficult to discuss, but will also look at ways we can offer better support, achieve a greater understanding, help make our community safer, and how men and women can work together to tackle the epidemic that is Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).

On December 14, 2022, Lanark County Council declared Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic – the first municipality to do so, ever. Many communities across Ontario have followed suit, including the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. In some ways, rural communities like Lanark County are leading the charge in confronting these issues of safety, health and well-being for women, children and families.

When we passed our resolution in Lanark County, we didn’t anticipate such a strong response. I am very proud that the small step taken by Lanark County Council, and soon after by Mississippi Mills Council continues to see action from so many other communities. IPV is an everyone problem. It will take all of us to address.

I encourage you to attend the Imagine Conference and learn, find inspiration and commit to taking action. Let’s be grounded in the hope that the day will come when we are all safe in our communities, and in our homes. Until that day, let’s imagine a world without gender-based violence and set our goals high for ourselves and for our community.

For more information, visit: http://whatnowlc.ca. Tickets are $40 each (includes conference, lunch and snacks) and can be purchased through ticketsplease.ca or by calling 613-485-6434.

Sincerely,

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills