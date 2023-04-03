Online art lessons with Blair T. Paul

We are all breathing a sigh of relief moving forward, and away from the “Covid-19 years” when we were all nervous to leave our homes. My online drawing and painting classes began in 2020, and are still offered now. They are fun, educational, encouraging, and can be done from the safety and convenience of your own home. I teach Watercolour, Drawing, and Acrylic Painting all at the Beginner level. Please, see TEACHING at www.blairpaul.com for more information or just email me at blairpaul1479@gmail.com. Thanks!