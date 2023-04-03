Monday, April 3, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

The WIN2023 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Lottery is back!

Now Bigger and Better than Ever with...

Online art lessons with Blair T. Paul

We are all breathing a sigh of...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 1, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  The spaghetti noodle harvest...
Arts & CultureOnline art lessons with Blair T. Paul

Online art lessons with Blair T. Paul

We are all breathing a sigh of relief moving forward, and away from the “Covid-19 years” when we were all nervous to leave our homes. My online drawing and painting classes began in 2020, and are still offered now. They are fun, educational, encouraging, and can be done from the safety and convenience of your own home. I teach Watercolour, Drawing, and Acrylic Painting all at the Beginner level. Please, see TEACHING at www.blairpaul.com for more information or just email me at blairpaul1479@gmail.com. Thanks!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone