Original Art Sale at Rebound

On your way to the Ottawa Valley Christmas craft shows this weekend, why not make a point to drop in to the vintage room at Rebound, located at 79 Bridge Street in Almonte. There you will find attractive original art for yourself or someone on your Christmas gift list.

A wide selection of oil and acrylic paintings by artist Celia Baker will be displayed starting this Saturday until Christmas. With original art pieces being priced from $20-$70, they won’t last long!

“The unframed canvass artwork was dropped off at Rebound,” says Jennifer Zeitz. “It is rare to come across original paintings of this caliber being donated to a charity shop, so we realized we had something special here. We carefully selected frames that had also been donated to Rebound and tastefully framed all the pieces.”

“Some of the most thoughtful gifts involve artists’ original works — they can transform your home,” says Jennifer.

There are a variety of sizes to choose from at different price points. The sale will also include other vintage paintings that have been donated. For a very reasonable cost there really is something for everyone.

You can catch a glimpse of the art in the window of The Hubb this week. A few pieces will be on display until the weekend.

Rebound receives many unique art pieces so the public might want to consider dropping into the store a few times before Christmas. All proceeds from the sale go back into the community.

For more information:

Jennifer Zeitz: jenniferzeitz@hotmail.com