GUTHRIE, Peter John

May 15, 1946 – July 4, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Peter Guthrie of Almonte, announces his passing on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 75. Peter was a big part of the community as a proud member of the Almonte Civitan Club for almost 50 years, a long-time coach of minor hockey and soccer, organizer and volunteer of numerous events, and celebrated recipient of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee medal for volunteerism. Peter loved to share stories, share a laugh, share his time, and share a cup of coffee.

He was predeceased by parents Murray and Grace Guthrie. He leaves in sadness his loving wife of 51 years, Marsha (Fournier) and his 3 sons and their children, Mike and Jill (Wall), Madelyn, Emerie; Ryan and Laura (O’Connell), Keira, Murray; Murray and Meaghan (Barr) Reece and Isla. Left in sorrow are his cherished sister Jane Elliot (David) and nieces Cheri Hickey (Kevin), Crystal O’Keefe (Trevor) and their families. Others left to mourn are the Fournier extended family, close childhood friends, his teammates from the Almonte Raiders Hockey team, along with many from the Almonte community where he lived his entire life. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and provided support during this difficult time. In memory of Peter, donations to the Almonte Civitan Club or Almonte General Hospital would be appreciated.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a

Celebration of Life Service

At the Almonte Civitan Club on

Friday, July 23 at 1:00 pm.

