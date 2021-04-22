Donahoe, Pauline (Polly)

With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our mother Polly on April 20, 2021 at Fairview Manor, Almonte, Ontario.

Apolonia Sprlak was born on December 11, 1925, in a small village in Slovakia. With her father in Canada looking for work, she was raised by relatives due to the death of her mother when Polly was 6 months old. At the age of 9, Polly crossed Europe, the Atlantic Ocean and Canada to join her father in the Crowsnest Pass, Alberta.

She met her husband Bruce Donahoe (deceased) when he walked into the post office where she worked to mail a letter. After a whirlwind courtship, Polly moved to Ottawa where she and Bruce married. She was the beloved mother of the late Gordon (Kathryn), Karen (late George), Bernice (Kent), the late Richard (Chris) and Jennifer. She was adored by her 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Polly was an accomplished seamstress to her children. She will be remembered by her grandchildren for her ready supply of homemade cookies and her pancakes. On retirement, she learned to knit and play bridge, making many new friends in the process. She also enjoyed the years she spent volunteering at The Hub.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Old Mill for the love and care they gave our mother during her stay.

Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of Polly’s life will be held in the individual hearts of family and friends. Donations in memory of Polly may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

