Radio Club donates to Civitan Club accessible playground project

The Almonte Amateur Radio Club (AARC) has donated $1000 to the Almonte Civitan Club in support of their Accessible Playground Project. In the past AARC has supported the Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor for a current total of $2000. The club executive and membership unanimously decided that the Civitan Project was worthy of a donation.

For those uninitiated, Amateur Radio, more commonly known as ham radio, is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics and communications together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones. It can be fun, social, educational, and be a lifeline during times of need. Amateur Radio is a regulated hobby requiring licensed operators. unlike other non-commercial hobbies or services.

AARC has been around for over 25 years and maintains several systems. enabling communication not only in Almonte but also across Lanark County. Members, (there are currently 30) support the club through annual donations and fund raising that cover technical, and other requirements. You may ask how the AARC is able to provide this level of financial support to the community. This comes about by the generosity of members who have passed (known by hams as Silent Keys) who donated their ham radio estate and willed that funds derived from the sale of items are given to the club.

Information on the AARC can be found at almontearclub.ca.

Robin Webb, AARC Secretary.