Rhythm & Song! Community Choir – Winter/Spring Sessions 2023

Come and join us to sing in 2023!

If you’re looking for a new hobby, to re-energize yourself, to connect with new/old friends, or to discover the fun and satisfaction of singing with others, Rhythm & Song! is entering its eighth year with choir sessions beginning the week of January 16th.

Rhythm & Song! is a non-traditional choir. Singers of ALL abilities are welcome. No auditions, no formal performances, no need to read music. Singing with the support of other voices helps you stay on key and in tune. You will learn in the oral tradition of call and response, repetition and review over many weeks, with lyrics made available. You’ll learn to feel the music in your body, improve your breathing, listening and vocal skills. We sing and laugh, a lot.

In the fall the choir sang songs in three-part harmony in Zulu, Georgian, and English, a Ron Sexsmith song, and the popular Carol of the Bells by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovytch.

There are more beautiful songs planned for the upcoming winter/spring session. Song leader Jennifer Noxon will introduce new songs, short and longer, from the folk, roots, and contemporary and world traditions. We will gather weekly to sing in harmony, hone our rhythm and vocal skills and go home feeling uplifted and energized.

There are two sessions to choose from. Please pre-register in name only, by email to randsalmonte@gmail.com, by the date given below – and give your preferred day. More details can be found at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.

New singers are welcome to come and try a session before committing financially. Please pre-register so that you will receive all the necessary information before the first session.

Tuesday, January 17 – February 28, 2023 (7 weeks) 1:00-2:30pm

Almonte Town Hall Auditorium 3rd floor

14 Bridge St. Almonte

Fee: $87

Please pre-register by Friday, Jan. 6 (minimum of 20 singers needed)

Wednesday, January 18 – May 24, 2023 (18 weeks) 7:00-8:30pm (No session March 8)

Almonte Town Hall Auditorium 3rd floor

14 Bridge St. Almonte

Fee: $225

Please pre-register by Friday, Jan. 6 (this session is confirmed)

Registrations and/or Questions? Email Jennifer randsalmonte@gmail.com

www.jennifernoxon.com/choir