DUNN, RITA MARIE

(nee Dewan)

Peacefully on June 28, 2021 at the age of 98 at Orchard View by the Mississippi, Almonte, in the company of family members. Predeceased by her husband John (2006).

Beloved mother of Michael (Sue Evans, and the late Beryl), Patrick (Gail), Margaret, Catherine Cameron (the late Bernard), Kevin (Gwen), Maureen Crane (Doug), Sheilagh (Dan Cybulski), Mary Ann Chisholm (Archie), David (Cindy Winther), Angela (Dr. Peter Krumme), Theresa Scholes (Jay), and Peter. Blessed with 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Fondly remembered by her sisters Patricia Wilson (the late Dr. John) and Margaret Spence (the late Dr. William) and brother-in-law Roger Knollmeyer. Marie was predeceased by her sister Helen Knollmeyer and brothers John, David and Fr. Wilfrid, CSP, and sisters-in-law Donna Dewan and Louise Dewan. Her surviving relatives of John’s family are Eleanor Cavanagh, Margaret Coady, Elizabeth Hart and Don McCarthy.

She was dear Aunt Marie to the many nieces and nephews of both the Dunn and Dewan families.

Her close friends, Dorothy and Connie will miss her dearly at mealtimes, the bridge table and evening prayers.

Marie was born in Ottawa on December 30, 1922, the eldest of seven children of Patrick Michael Dewan and Olive Tierney. She graduated with a Bachelor of Household Science degree from the University of Toronto where she met John Patrick Dunn. Happily, while on their honeymoon in August 1945, the war ended and John’s posting to the Pacific Theatre was cancelled. The family eventually settled in John’s hometown of Almonte, where the family grew to five boys and seven girls.

While John filled the house on Cameron Street with piano music, Marie filled it with efficiency. Where chaos could easily have reigned, she brought rhythm and order with her organizational and financial skills. John lovingly dubbed her, “The Eighth Wonder of the World”. Marie found further fulfillment by actively serving her community as a member and leader of hospital, school, church and condo committees. Always an enthusiastic needlewoman, she was a passionate quilter and founding member of the Almonte Crazy Quilters. With her youngest child finally in school in 1972, Marie struck out on a new adventure. She received certification as a real estate agent and enjoyed a long and successful career as both an agent and property investor.

After John’s passing in 2006, Marie embraced travel, accompanied by several of her daughters, visiting Europe, taking an ocean cruise, spending winter months in Florida and Victoria, and making a memorable road trip to Pennsylvania to restock her fabric stash.

Never one to slow down, Marie got her first digital device at the age of 93, keeping in touch with her family on her iPad and discovering the joys of electronic Scrabble. Along with her quilting and crafts and her mantra of, “You have to learn to enjoy your own company,” the connection to her far-flung family helped her to weather the long days of the pandemic.

Marie will always be remembered for so many things – her strong Catholic faith, her positive attitude, her endless common sense, her passion for getting things done to high standards, her great sense of style, her love of all things pink, and for always be extremely generous with her time and talents. She was so very proud of each and every member of her large family. Her legacy and loving influence will live on through them forever. We shall miss her dearly.

The family thanks the staff at Orchard View, Dr. Susie Quackenbush and the staff of Bayshore Home Care for their care and compassion. Thanks also to the palliative care coordination provided by Home and Community Care Support Services Champlain. Donations in memory of Marie to Holy Name of Mary Church in Almonte (hnomalmonte.ca) or to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (almontehospitalfoundation.com) would be deeply appreciated by the family.

Visitation will be at

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

on Tuesday, August 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church in Almonte on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Almonte Civitan Hall.

