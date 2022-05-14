Ron McKay — obituary

McKay, Ronald “Ron”

In hospital at Perth with his family by his side after a brief battle with cancer on May 11 / 2022.

RONALD ALLAN McKay of Clayton in his 82nd year.

Son of the late Allan and Laura (Barr). Husband of Tanya. Loving father of Gail, Duane (Cheryl) and predeceased by son Randy (2016). Adored grandpa of Marcie (PJ) and Murray (Tanya). Stepfather to Yulenny, Danileiny , Daleiry. Survived by his sister Ruth Fife (Maurice). Fondly remembered by Melissa and Matthew. Special “Poppa” to Braydon, Hunter and Colton. Josh and Meghan., Nifrailyn, Ronald, Andrew and Matthew.

Private Family Service.

Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

