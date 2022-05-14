Saturday, May 14, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Ron McKay — obituary

McKay, Ronald "Ron" In hospital at Perth with...

Call for community gardeners at the Almonte Library

For the upcoming gardening season, the Neighbourhood...

Some alternative histories of Almonte, courtesy of artifical intellegence

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms such as GPT-3...
ObituariesRon McKay -- obituary

Ron McKay — obituary

McKay, Ronald “Ron”

In hospital at Perth with his family by his side after a brief battle with cancer on May 11 / 2022.

RONALD ALLAN McKay of Clayton in his 82nd year.

Son of the late Allan and Laura (Barr).  Husband of Tanya.  Loving father of Gail, Duane (Cheryl) and predeceased by son Randy (2016).  Adored grandpa of Marcie (PJ) and Murray (Tanya).  Stepfather to Yulenny, Danileiny , Daleiry.  Survived by his sister Ruth Fife (Maurice).  Fondly remembered by Melissa and Matthew.  Special “Poppa” to Braydon, Hunter and Colton. Josh and Meghan., Nifrailyn, Ronald, Andrew and Matthew.

Private Family  Service.

Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(!27 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone