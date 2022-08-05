Friday, August 5, 2022
Ruth Stewart — obituary

Stewart, Ruth Mary

(nee Belsher)

Ruth died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Almonte General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Donald Stewart.  Mother of David (Kerri), Robert (Angela) and Allan Way. Grandmother of Mathew, Michael, Kaitlyn, Ayden, Kinsley, Tayler, Leah & Gemma.   She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Lois (Hynes) Belsher. She is survived by her brothers Doug (Debbie) Belsher & Randy (Beth) Belsher.  Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews.

A private family inurnment will take place in the Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton, ON.).  A Celebration of Ruth’s and Don’s Life will be held in the Almonte Civitan Hall on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12 pm to 3 pm.  Donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

