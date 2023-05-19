Friday, May 19, 2023
SARAH ANDERSON: IN HOPE BUT IN DOUBT at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From May 12 to June 23, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Sarah Anderson: In Hope but In Doubt. The title of the show comes from the song ‘Then Again’ by the band Half Moon Run.

Sarah Anderson sees colour as a powerful tool for the expression of emotion. Her paintings are deeply influenced by personal experiences, most commonly by themes of family and challenges attributed to reconciling relationships. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Ottawa in 2002. Her studio practice is based at the Enriched Bread Artists (EBA) studios in Ottawa.

Reception/Meet the Artist: Saturday May 27, 2pm-4pm. Artist Sarah Anderson will be in attendance.

Special Feature: Sarah Anderson will be in the Gallery painting a work-in-progress on Saturday June 3, 1pm-4pm – drop by to see her technique & process!

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

 

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sarah-anderson-3/

